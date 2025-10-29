Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension: Complete Details of Lions Star’s New Deal
The Lions' future along the defensive line is set after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson agreed to a lucrative four-year extension with Detroit on Wednesday afternoon. The deal ties the 2023 Pro Bowler to the Lions through at least the 2030 season.
Here's a more detailed look at a how the next four years will unfold for Hutchinson from a financial perspective, according to reports from SI's Albert Breer.
First and foremost, the extension adds $180 million over four years in new money. Of that money, $15 million will be paid out in a signing bonus, and $28.4 million will be paid in an option bonus in March.
All told, Hutchinson will make $45.9 million between this and next season, $29.55 million in 2027, $29.55 million in 2028, $49.5 milion in 2029, and $42 million in '30. In addition to myriad bonuses scattered throughout the life of the contract, Hutchinson is due $55.7 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Here are the full contract details:
• Four new years, $180 million in new money.
• $15 million signing bonus.
• $28.407 million option bonus in March.
• $55.7 million fully guaranteed at signing.
• $45.972 million total in 2025-26 (all fully guaranteed, with $25 million new money).
• $29.55 million in 2027: all guaranteed for injury, $10 million fully guaranteed, with the rest becoming fully guaranteed in March 2026.
• $29.55 million for 2028: all guaranteed for injury, vests as fully guaranteed in March 2027.
• $49.55 million in 2029, $35.428 million guaranteed for injury, $29 million of which vests as fully guaranteed in March 2028. $6.428 million vests as fully guaranteed in March 2029.
• $42 million in 2030: no guarantees, with a $2.75 million roster bonus due in March.
• $250,000 workout bonus each offseason (2026-30).
• $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses in '27, '28, '29 and '30.
Hutchinson, 25, has six sacks this season and leads the NFL with four forced fumbles.