Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Posted Sweetest Photo After Son's Contract Extension With Lions
The Lions rewarded Aidan Hutchinson with a massive contract extension, one that will pay the star edge rusher $180 million over the next four years. In celebration of his long-term commitment with the organization that drafted him three years ago, Hutchinson’s mom took to social media with a throwback post for the ages.
Hutchinson’s mother, Melissa, shared a childhood photo of him dressed as a lion for Halloween. Hutchinson grew up in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan. That photo, which the caption says was taken on October 31, 2001, has come full circle since he was selected with the No. 2 pick in 2022 and has now committed to playing another four seasons for his hometown team.
She captioned the post, “Destiny” with a blue heart, clearly thrilled that her son is staying in Detroit.
Hutchinson has been sensational since returning from the gruesome leg injury he sustained last year. The 25-year-old has 6.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits on the year, having started all seven games for Detroit.
He’s now the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, collecting an average of $45 million per season. He’s also earning the most guaranteed money ($141 million) of any non-quarterback.