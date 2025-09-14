Aidan Hutchinson Shared Special Moment With Lions Fans After First Sack Since Injury
Aidan Hutchinson is back, and Lions fans are thrilled.
During Detroit's blowout win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the 25-year-old took down quarterback Caleb Williams for his first sack since he suffered a horrific injury last season.
The sack came as Chicago faced second-and-2 from Detroit's 20-yard line. Hutchinson beat Bears left tackle Braxton Jones off the line and got to Williams. Lions fans gave him a loud standing ovation after as he basked in the celebration.
Video is below.
That's a great moment for Hutchinson.
After opening the 2024 season on fire, Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula in his left leg during Week 6. He had a league-leading 7.5 sacks through the first five games of the season. The injury put him out for the year, and after an arduous rehab he's finally back and looks to be his old self again.
Lions fans have been waiting for him to return, so that sack was a huge moment.