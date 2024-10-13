SI

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Horrific Leg Injury vs. Cowboys

Stephen Douglas

Detroit Lions players surround Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit Lions players surround Aidan Hutchinson. / FOX
The Detroit Lions were having a great afternoon in Texas, beating the Dallas Cowboys handily 34-6 early in the third quarter when Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg.

Hutchinson was wrapping up Dak Prescott in the backfield when something went horribly wrong. Hutchinson immediately went down in a heap. FOX showed multiple replays as they went into commercial and on the final replay you can see his inability to control his left foot.

By the time the broadcast returned from commercial the cart had come out to get Hutchinson and his teammates had gathered around the star defensive lineman. Kevin Burkhardt explained that FOX would not be showing the replay again.

FOX did however upload a video before anyone realized what exactly had happened. You can see it below if you want.

Be warned, it is a gruesome injury.

This is a huge blow for the Lions who are on their way to a 4-1 start.

Stephen Douglas
Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

