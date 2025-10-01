A.J. Brown Addresses His Eye-Opening Social Post After Eagles' Win vs. Buccaneers
A.J. Brown fired off a rather cryptic tweet in the aftermath of the Eagles' win against the Buccaneers in Week 4. Despite the team improving to 4-0, Brown wasn't too thrilled after yet another game in which he was minimally involved on offense.
Brown was held to just two catches and seven yards in the 31–25 win. He was targeted nine times, but he and Jalen Hurts just weren't in sync throughout the game.
Brown spoke to reporters on Wednesday and addressed his social media post, acknowledging that it came from a place of frustration.
"Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over... I take full accountability for that," Brown said. "I have an open communication with all my coaches and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, [Kevin Patullo] and Nick [Sirianni], we discuss weekly about trying to stay on the same page."
Brown was then asked what specifically were his frustrations.
"I think it's normal to have frustration because of the standard we hold ourselves to," Brown said. "We have a lot of talent on offense, and to be honest, defense and special teams have been lowkey carrying us... It's easy to have that frustration. I think it's fair to have that frustration. I just can't let that boil over."
Obviously, Brown is used to being a focal point of the offense. As one of the NFL's best wide receivers, he's certainly earned that type of role. Through four games this year, he has just 14 catches and 151 yards. Last year after four games, Brown had 21 catches, 408 yards and three scores. It's not surprising he's frustrated with his role, though he took accountability for the reaction to his social media post after Sunday's win.