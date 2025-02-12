Eagles' A.J. Brown Shared Surprisingly Disgruntled Post About Being Super Bowl Champ
Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown isn’t like most wide receivers. After scoring a touchdown in his team’s 40-22 blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, he cracked open his favorite book and started to read.
He’s also not like most Super Bowl champions, as evident in his latest social media post on Wednesday.
Brown, who just lifted his first career Lombardi Trophy in his third season with the Eagles, said his elated feelings after the win were “short lived” and appeared to be displeased with his NFL career thus far.
“After a few days, I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived ... two days to be exact lol.
“I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when i dominate. It’s the Hunt that does it for me. It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me. The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be. It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!”
Sounds like someone hasn't achieved inner excellence yet.
Brown is coming off one of his less efficient seasons in Philadelphia, recording his lowest receiving yardage output (1,079 yards) since being traded by the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The 27-year-old reeled in 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the postseason but was noticeably quiet in the Super Bowl win with just three catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Brown found himself at the center of some team drama during the Eagles’ regular season and has occasionally voiced his frustrations over his lack of involvement in games. He looked to be all smiles after the Eagles’ Super Bowl romp on Sunday night, though his recent online musings would seem to suggest otherwise.