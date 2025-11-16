A.J. Brown Met With Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Amid WR's Public Complaints
Jeffrey Lurie has entered the chat.
According to a senior team official, Eagles owner Lurie met with A.J. Brown during practice last week to discuss the receiver's frustrations surrounding his usage in Philadelphia’s offense so far this season, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported Sunday morning. News of the meeting was first reported Thursday by NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Even more interesting, the conversation was apparently prompted by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who called Brown over during Thursday's practice to speak with Lurie, per the team official and ESPN.
The meeting itself was 10 minutes, the official said, and consisted of Brown (1) apologizing for venting in public/on social media, but (2) telling Lurie that he is just struggling with his role in the offense. The owner then told Brown he did not need to apologize, per the official, and the two hugged before Brown returned to practice.
Team sources added that the exchange marked the first time, at least that they could remember, that DiSandro set up an on-field meeting between Lurie and a player.
Brown, who has recorded 31 catches for 408 and three touchdowns across eight games this season, has made no secret of his discontent with his low utilization after a thousand-yard campaign in 2024. He has posted cryptic messages alluding to his frustration on social media, and even complained about his production during a livestream with Twitch streamer Janky Rondo.
"It's not just solely about my situation. I want to win, too," Brown said Wednesday, elaborating on his thoughts for reporters. "I think if we're really focused on winning and doing our job, we can't just keep slapping a Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble. At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense?"
Though the Eagles are sitting pretty at 7–2 right now, they currently rank 25th in passing yards per game (191.7) and 12th in points per game (24.2), per ESPN. And their "offensive identity," as it were, has been a discussion all season, even if they are winning games.
We'll see if Brown sees more action on Sunday, when the Birds line up against the 6–3 Lions at Lincoln Financial.