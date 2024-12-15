A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Squashed Rumored Beef With One Gesture in Front of Team
The Philadelphia Eagles are doing everything they can to end any thoughts of internal problems.
Early last week, Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham created a firestorm when he claimed there was a rift between receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts. He claimed there was an issue between the two, who used to be friends. A few days later, Graham apologized for those comments in an attempt to quiet the story.
On Sunday, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on what happened behind the scenes this week.
"They nipped it in the bud real quick," Glazer said. "They're in a team meeting, A.J. and Jalen got up, dapped each other up said, 'We're good. I want to make sure everyone knows we're good.' Brandon Graham then got up and he apologized to the entire team collectively, but he also went off and apologized individually saying, 'Man I'm really sorry that I was a distraction this week.'"
The Eagles are 11-2 and have won nine games in a row heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A rift between their star quarterback and star receiver is the last thing they need right now. Luckily for them, it seems like this was much ado about nothing.