Eagles’ Brandon Graham Apologizes for His Comments on A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Feud
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham issued an apology to A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts a day after he appeared to stir up some drama on the team.
Graham didn’t like Brown’s postgame remarks after the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and went on Sports Radio 94 WIP to suggest that Brown needed to be held accountable. Graham also seemed to imply that Brown and Hurts’s relationship was fractured in some way this past season.
“I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 (Jalen Hurts) is trying and 11 (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things,” Graham said. “They was friends before this. But things have changed, and I understand that because life happens.”
The Eagles team captain joined the radio show Tuesday morning to apologize for overstepping and clarify his earlier comments.
“First, I want to start off by apologizing to my guys,” Graham said. “I made the assumption. I didn’t know all the details and I still don’t. And I was just like, ‘Dang.’ I just really saw everything that y’all saw with the video and I was reacting to that and I should have used a little more logic on it."
“As always, we gotta stand up through the good and the bad. Right now, I don’t think it’s that bad. I think it’s a great thing. Because chaos definitely creates diamonds. Pressure makes diamonds. I feel like this is about to be something we’re going to bounce back from really good. We all make mistakes. This was one of my mistakes…All of us just want to win for the city and we all made some mistakes in this one.”
Graham added that he was going to personally talk to Brown and Hurts about the situation.
Graham, a 15-year vet in Philly, is currently on injured reserve recovering from a tricep injury he suffered on Nov. 24 and is expected to sit out for the rest of the year. The Eagles (11-2) have won their last nine games and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.