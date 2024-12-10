Brandon Graham Breaks Down Apparent Rift Between Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown
After he bluntly responded: "Passing," when asked what's wrong with the Eagles' offense after their near-loss to the Panthers on Sunday, A.J. Brown and his apparent rift with quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken to another level on Monday afternoon.
Said next level? Philadelphia team captain Brandon Graham—who's out for the season with a tricep injury—making it known on Sports Radio WIP that there is, in fact, some bad blood between the two:
"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable," he explained on his own Brandon Graham Show on 94WIP—alluding to Brown. "I'm just being honest... I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 [Jalen Hurts] is trying and 11 [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things."
"They was friends before this," the defensive end continued. "But things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But we've gotta—it's the business side that we have to make sure that we don't let the personal get in the way of the business. And that's where we gotta do better... because we know it's an issue. Everybody's seen some things."
Graham went on to say that he thinks Brown needs to seek out Hurts to talk out his frustrations.
"We need to be able to talk things out as men... We need to let personal stuff go and let's get right for this game because man—most of the time it's just a conversation that needs to be had, but the person with the problem has gotta wanna talk to the person, other than others."
Despite his frustrations, Brown is still on pace for his third-straight 1,400+ yard season while the Eagles are 11-2 and sit one game behind the Lions in the NFC. He notably, however, hasn't had double-digit targets in a game since Week 1 (h/t Ian Hartitz on X).
Philly welcomes the 10-3 Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.