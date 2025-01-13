A.J. Brown Reading a Book on Sidelines of Eagles’ Playoff Game Became a Funny Meme
No one could have prepared the NFL world for what Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown decided to do mid-game during his team’s wild-card round matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
In the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 22-10 win, Brown was sitting on the sidelines with his teammates when he suddenly pulled out a book. And he started reading.
The title of the book, fans would quickly discover, was Inner Excellence, a self-help manual written by former MLB player Jim Murphy. Here’s a short blurb from the book's description:
Whether you’re an athlete or entrepreneur, single mother or father of five, you’ll find exercises, techniques and tools in this book that will improve every area of your life. Your life will take on new meaning as you move beyond the pursuit of happiness to a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Brown, who finished with just one catch for 10 yards in the playoff win, hasn't been shy about his frustrations with his involvement in the Eagles' offense earlier this season. While one could assume he was perhaps blowing off some steam by choosing to read a book on the bench, more clarification over Brown's actions will likely come in his postgame interview.
Brown’s bewildering moment has since been turned into a hilarious meme: