A.J. Brown Shares Sad Revelation That Came After Titans Traded Him to Eagles
The Titans' decision to trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles on draft day in 2022 remains one of the most shocking moves in the NFL over the last five years. Tennessee opted against extending Brown, and instead traded him to Philadelphia, where he is entering his fourth season.
Speaking on The Schultz Report, Brown recalled being in "disbelief" on the day of the trade. He also remembers that as the time he realized that the NFL truly is a business.
“When I got traded," Brown told Jordan Schultz without hesitation. "Not that I didn't think I was untouchable. When it happens to you and you have to change everything, you have to move, you have to get your family situated, you have to learn a new playbook, earn respect of your new teammates again. It's just like, 'Wow. They didn’t want me?' That’s the question you start asking yourself. Why didn't they want me? You really start to break down, this truly a business."
"Just learning that this a business that this can happen at any moment, and nobody's off limit," Brown continued. "That's a learning curve for a lot of young guys that takes a while. For me, myself, I learn and I expressed frustration in the wrong manner at times during those times. Looking back on it, I was on twitter, social media, or tweeting, I wouldn't do that now. That's me being older. Just learning that it's just a business. I'm here to do a job. At the end of the week, I get paid, that's how it goes.'"
Brown acknowledges now that he's "grateful" the trade happened, since it allowed him to go to two Super Bowls and win one, as well as take care of his family. The Eagles have extended Brown twice since trading for him, and he has recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and made two Pro Bowls in Philly.
Meanwhile, the Titans' decision to trade their top receiver backfired heavily. Instead of re-signing Brown, they used the pick they got in the trade for him on another receiver in Treylon Burks, who ultimately didn't pan out and was waived this summer.