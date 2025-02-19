A.J. Brown Bought a Mannequin to Show Off His Unwashed Super Bowl Uniform
A.J. Brown is forever a champion.
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver already has plenty of memories to prove it—his Super Bowl touchdown, watching the confetti fall, a loud and proud parade down Broad Street.
In a few months time, he’ll get a ring to cap off the festivities, but Brown was not willing to wait on creating his own piece of Super Bowl memorabilia.
As shown in a TikTok post from his longtime partner Kelsey Riley, Brown went out of his way to preserve his game-worn Super Bowl jersey, buying a mannequin so that it can be displayed in his house for all to see.
The stains from the turf at the Caesars Superdome are still plainly visible. “He indeed did not wash it,” Riley wrote in the caption.
That’s one heck of a collector’s item.
If anyone else tried to convince their partner to let them prop up a full-sized NFL uniform in their home, it might be a tough debate in the relationship, but the rules might be a bit different when you’re a Super Bowl champion.