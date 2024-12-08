A.J. Brown Voices Frustration With Eagles' Offense After Narrow Win vs. Panthers
Despite the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 11–2 on the season after escaping with a narrow win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, star wide receiver A.J. Brown not happy after the game.
Speaking to reporters by his locker, Brown was asked about the performance of the offense and what he felt the group needed to improve on most in the coming weeks. He didn't provide much depth with his answers, not doing much to mask his frustration.
"Passing," Brown said bluntly.
He added that it was "incredibly tough" to get into a rhythm when the Eagles' offense is so run-focused. Jalen Hurts attempted a total of 21 passes in the 22–16 win against Carolina, and Brown was targeted just four times, tied for the fewest in a game this year. His 43 yards were his second fewest on the season, too.
Brown's frustrations were visible during the game, too. At one point, he could be seen slamming his helmet on the sideline. When asked what the catalyst behind that outburst was, Brown told reporters that it was Philadelphia going three-and-out on the previous drive.
While Saquon Barkley has been enjoying a historic season for the Eagles, their passing attack has been rather lackluster at times. Hurts has thrown for 300 yards in a game just once this year and has been held under 200 yards six times, including in each of the last three weeks.
Brown will certainly be hoping the team can find a spark with its aerial attack and that he can get the ball in his hands more frequently as the season winds down.