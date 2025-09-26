Al Michaels Critical of NFL Taunting Rules: ‘They’ve Turned It Into a Felony'
The NFL is focused on taunting this season, which means pretty much anything directed at an opponent could earn you a 15-yard penalty and a stern warning that if you do it again you'll be ejected.
During the Week 4 matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals, we saw one of those dreaded taunting penalties. Al Michaels did not approve of the punishment after seeing the crime.
During the second quarter, Kenneth Walker ran for three yards to set up a third down. It was not the type of play that should ever result in taunting, but Walker reacted after Kei'Trel Clark pulled his foot after making the tackle. As Clark walked away Walker tossed the football in his direction. That turned third-and-short into third-and-very-long, and the Seahawks punted one play later.
Kirk Herbstreit, Michaels's partner on the Prime broadcast, explained why Walker did what he did, but pointed out that he just had to walk away. That's when veteran broadcaster Al Michaels chimed in to point out how ridiculous the NFL had gotten with their taunting calls.
"The league put an emphasis on taunting a couple of years ago," said Michaels. "They've turned it into a felony. Fifteen yards."
Herbstreit seemed to agree and added, "Good way of saying it."