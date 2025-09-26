Kirk Herbstreit Tries to Explain Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Play During Awful Half vs. Seahawks
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s struggles continued in Week 4 as the Cardinals took on the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Harrison appeared to be running bad routes, giving up on others and dropped a pass that turned into an interception by Seattle.
Amazon's Kirk Herbstreit came out of one commercial break during the broadcast narrating a particularly depressing lowlight reel for the No. 4 pick in last year's draft. As the play on the field continued, Herbstreit tried to make sense of what he was seeing from the former Ohio State star.
"I just think you see a guy who is uberly talented," said Herbstreit. "Just not playing with confidence. It's like his mind is paralyzing his ability to be the receiver he can be."
Harrison came into the game with 10 catches for 142 yards and a single touchdown through the first three weeks of the season. Fans tuning in on Thursday night did not get to see a breakout performance.
UPDATE: Herbstreit and Michaels continued to rationalize Harrison's performance in the second half after more apparent miscommunication with Murray.