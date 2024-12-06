Al Michaels Loved Packers TE Tucker Kraft Flexing Athleticism After Huge Hit
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was already having a great game against the Detroit Lions—touchdown included—but it's the unique way he got up from the ground following a third-quarter hit that got people talking.
After snagging the first down off a pass from quarterback Jordan Love, Kraft had run roughly 10 yards before jumping over a Lions defender and then colliding with two others in the air. He fell to the ground, but was only down for a second before pulling out an incredibly impressive and athletic kip-up to (quite literally) spring back into action.
Commentator Al Michaels loved it. "Look at the way he gets up, too!" Michaels exclaimed on the broadcast. "Hit by [Lions linebacker] Jack Campbell. Springs to his feet."
Of course, Michaels was not the only one who loved the unconventional move; the rest of the NFL world also had thoughts.