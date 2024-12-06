SI

Al Michaels Loved Packers TE Tucker Kraft Flexing Athleticism After Huge Hit

Kraft looked totally unbothered.

Brigid Kennedy

Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft prepares to get up after a big hit vs. the Detroit Lions on Dec. 5, 2024.
Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft prepares to get up after a big hit vs. the Detroit Lions on Dec. 5, 2024. / NFL / Screenshot / Twitter
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was already having a great game against the Detroit Lions—touchdown included—but it's the unique way he got up from the ground following a third-quarter hit that got people talking.

After snagging the first down off a pass from quarterback Jordan Love, Kraft had run roughly 10 yards before jumping over a Lions defender and then colliding with two others in the air. He fell to the ground, but was only down for a second before pulling out an incredibly impressive and athletic kip-up to (quite literally) spring back into action.

Commentator Al Michaels loved it. "Look at the way he gets up, too!" Michaels exclaimed on the broadcast. "Hit by [Lions linebacker] Jack Campbell. Springs to his feet."

Of course, Michaels was not the only one who loved the unconventional move; the rest of the NFL world also had thoughts.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

