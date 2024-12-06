NFL World Celebrates Lions Fan Who Brought Actual Cheese to Packers Game for Shredding
Few rivalries in the NFL can compare to the antagonism shared between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
At the season’s first meeting between the teams, one fan captured the attention of the NFL world thanks to a cheese grater hat he wore into enemy territory at Lambeau Field. On Thursday night, another fan took up the banner, going as far as to bring actual cheese and a grater into Ford Field.
When he found the camera, he did not miss his moment.
Even for a rivalry as die hard as that between the Lions and Packers, this is an impressive dedication to a bit. Imagine getting ready to leave your home and checking your pockets to make sure you were ready for game day. Phone? Wallet? Keys? Sharp Cheddar? Check, check, check and check.
Fans watching the game were quick to praise the fan for his dedication, and impressed he was able to pull the feat off in the first place.
Have a grate night.