Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Loves Aaron Rodgers But Is ‘Ready to Go’ for Steelers
The 2025 NFL draft is just a week away, but the QB-needy Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to hear from veteran Aaron Rodgers, whom they've been courting for about a month or so.
But even if Rodgers signs, Pittsburgh will still have themselves a problem to solve. The 41-year-old likely won't play longer than one to two more years, which means the Steelers either have to draft what they believe to be their next franchise star now, or wait until 2026.
One option: 2025 prospect Jalen Milroe. The Pittsburgh front office visited with the Alabama QB the day before his Pro Day, so he's clearly on their mind. He has also been linked to the Steelers before, though it's worth noting that The Athletic's Mike DeFabo refutes that notion. We will soon see who is right, but until then, it's a connection to know.
Asked about the possibility of wearing the black and gold, Milroe—who also mentioned Rodgers and one-year Steeler Michael Vick as his favorite all-time QBs—said he’d be prepared.
"I'll be ready to go," he told CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "Like you mentioned, the amount of pieces that they have, a head coach that understands the offensive scheme and is defensive-minded. ... Also, his winning experience. He's always had a winning record.
"That winning edge, winning spirit, the culture as well. There's definitely a lot of great pieces of being a Steeler. But of course, you know, I can't choose where I go, but when I did visit with them, they came out impressed, by me as a person, and of course, an athlete and quarterback as well."
Milroe also sounded comfortable with the idea that, should Pittsburgh both draft him and sign Rodgers, he'd be studying under a vet before starting. In fact, he likened the situation to that of both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
"Both didn't play early on, right?" Milroe told DeArdo. "If you ask both of them about their success and their process and what got them to that level, I bet they'll say not playing early on and developing as a pro. There's a lot of things as young player that you don't know right away."
Whatever the Steelers decide, they'll have to do so soon—the draft kicks off Thursday, April 24, and they'll need to know before then whether Rodgers is joining the squad.