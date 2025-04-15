Adam Schefter Lays Out Ideal Timeline for Aaron Rodgers to Sign With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind about his 2025 season.
While the two sides have been discussing a future for Rodgers in Pittsburgh for most of the offseason, Rodgers still has not confirmed anything about where he plans to land. It was previously projected that he would decide by the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24, similarly to the timeline when he made his choice to sign with the New York Jets in 2023.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has a better idea for Rodgers, though, if he wants to be integrated into the Steelers team before the draft—sign before the team's voluntary offseason workouts start next week. He thinks the news about Rodgers could be dropping within the next week.
"If Aaron Rodgers decides that he wants to play in Pittsburgh with new teammates, new receivers, new coaches, a new offense and a new city, I would think that he would want to be there boots on the ground from day one of the offseason program so he could be on the field. Now, he could put this off more and wait longer, sure, he could do that. It's not like it's a hard deadline. But, if you're going to be going into a new situation, don't you want to give yourself the best chance to get acclimated to everybody and everything within your power when the offseason program begins."
Schefter noted that Rodgers waiting to make his decision has to be difficult for the Steelers coaching staff, players and fans as they hold off planning for the 2025 season. The Steelers don't know who will be leading their offense until Rodgers makes a choice.
The Steelers have shown some interest in drafting a quarterback next week, especially after it was announced they met with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Rodgers's decision apparently isn't making a difference in terms of Pittsburgh's plan in the draft.