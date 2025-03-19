Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Meets With AFC North Team Ahead of Pro Day
Could Milroe become the answer to the Steelers' question at quarterback?
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had dinner with members of the Pittsburgh Steelers' brass in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night ahead of his pro day on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Milroe dined with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.
The Steelers hold pick No. 21 in the first round of the NFL draft next month, and they're still searching for an answer at quarterback in 2025 and beyond. Milroe could certainly be an option as the future of the position in Pittsburgh.
In four seasons at Alabama, Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 scores.
