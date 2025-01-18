SI

Alex Ovechkin, Kevin Durant Show Support for Commanders Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Lions

Karl Rasmussen

Kevin Durant and Alex Ovechkin wearing Washington Commanders jerseys
Kevin Durant and Alex Ovechkin wearing Washington Commanders jerseys / Photos by Phoenix Suns and Washington Capitals on X
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a road playoff tilt at Ford Field where they'll take on the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. Some of the biggest stars in sports were showing support for the Commanders prior to the game, including D.C. native Kevin Durant and Washington Capitals icon Alex Ovechkin.

Durant was on the road in Detroit on Saturday as his Phoenix Suns took on the Detroit Pistons. He showed up to the Suns' game wearing a maroon No. 8 Brian Robinson Jr. jersey. The 36-year-old also boldly predicted that the Commanders would pull off the upset of the Lions, citing the team's newfound identity.

The Capitals are at home Saturday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Capital One Arena in D.C. Ovechkin arrived wearing a suit jacket over a Jayden Daniels jersey, showing his support for Washington's standout rookie quarterback.

That's some major star power with rooting interest in the Commanders on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Commanders' first divisional round game since the 2005 NFL season is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday evening.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL