Alex Ovechkin, Kevin Durant Show Support for Commanders Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a road playoff tilt at Ford Field where they'll take on the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. Some of the biggest stars in sports were showing support for the Commanders prior to the game, including D.C. native Kevin Durant and Washington Capitals icon Alex Ovechkin.
Durant was on the road in Detroit on Saturday as his Phoenix Suns took on the Detroit Pistons. He showed up to the Suns' game wearing a maroon No. 8 Brian Robinson Jr. jersey. The 36-year-old also boldly predicted that the Commanders would pull off the upset of the Lions, citing the team's newfound identity.
The Capitals are at home Saturday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Capital One Arena in D.C. Ovechkin arrived wearing a suit jacket over a Jayden Daniels jersey, showing his support for Washington's standout rookie quarterback.
That's some major star power with rooting interest in the Commanders on Saturday.
Kickoff for the Commanders' first divisional round game since the 2005 NFL season is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday evening.