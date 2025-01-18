NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Picks Commanders Upset Over Lions in Divisional Round
The Washington Commanders won their first playoff game in almost two decades when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and kicker Zane Gonzalez's doinked-in game-winning kick. While there was plenty of jubilation in the air around the Commanders' facility after breaking the drought, their focus quickly turned towards their next opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are a formidable opponent that relies heavily on their offensive output to win games and their culture has been established by head coach Dan Campbell calling for the team to be "gritty" at all costs. This new Detroit culture has grown rapidly and now Campbell and the Lions find themselves as the best team in the NFC for a chance to make it to the Super Bowl after falling just short a season ago.
While the Lions are a strong team they are dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball that the Commanders will look to take advantage of with Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Zack Ertz, and the two-headed backfield of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler.
Everyone who pays attention to the NFL is deciding on who they are going to take in all of this weekend's contests, but when speaking to reporters recently, NBA superstar, current Phoenix Suns' forward, and well-known Commanders' fan Kevin Durant gave his analysis on why his Commanders will pull off the upset against the Lions on Saturday night.
Durant seems to have a ton of confidence in the Commanders and what they have going at the moment, but it will be up to them to make sure that he is right. The Commanders have an edge about them and know how to win when the pressure is on and they might just have to do it again against the Detroit Lions from Ford Field on Saturday night in the Divisional Round game.
Kevin Durant and the Suns currently sit in tenth place in the Western Conference NBA standings as they look to make a push to reach the playoffs themselves this summer.
