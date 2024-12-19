SI

Alvin Kamara’s Injury Status Is Rough News for Saints

The running back is currently dealing with a groin issue.

Brigid Kennedy

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Nov 3, 2024.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Nov 3, 2024. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's more bad news for the New Orleans Saints and their injured running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is currently dealing with a groin injury, and it was revealed Thursday that the problem is "more significant" than originally believed, per head coach Darren Rizzi, who says that the running back is unlikely to play Monday versus the Green Bay Packers. New Orleans Football reporter Nick Underhill adds that Kamara is "week to week" right now.

With just three games left in the regular season and the Saints' playoff hopes dashed, it's possible Kamara does not play again this year.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. On Wednesday, the Saints signed waived Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad, possibly in connection to Kamara's absence.

So far this season, Kamara has racked up 950 rushing yards, 543 receiving yards, and 8 total touchdowns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL