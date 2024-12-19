Alvin Kamara’s Injury Status Is Rough News for Saints
It's more bad news for the New Orleans Saints and their injured running back, Alvin Kamara.
Kamara is currently dealing with a groin injury, and it was revealed Thursday that the problem is "more significant" than originally believed, per head coach Darren Rizzi, who says that the running back is unlikely to play Monday versus the Green Bay Packers. New Orleans Football reporter Nick Underhill adds that Kamara is "week to week" right now.
With just three games left in the regular season and the Saints' playoff hopes dashed, it's possible Kamara does not play again this year.
The 29-year-old suffered the injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. On Wednesday, the Saints signed waived Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad, possibly in connection to Kamara's absence.
So far this season, Kamara has racked up 950 rushing yards, 543 receiving yards, and 8 total touchdowns.