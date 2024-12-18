Saints Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire With Alvin Kamara's Status Unknown
Just two days after the Kansas City Chiefs released him, former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed with the New Orleans Saints, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
The Saints confirmed the news in a social media post, noting that they had signed CEH to the practice squad while terminating the practice squad contract for DT Kendal Vickers.
With Saints RB Alvin Kamara out with a groin injury, it stands to reason that Edwards-Helaire will move up to the active roster in due time. As of Wednesday afternoon, the extent of Kamara's injury and his timeline for return is unclear.
CEH is from Baton Rouge originally and played for LSU in college, so the news also marks a homecoming for the 25-year-old.
Edwards-Helaire was drafted by the Chiefs in 2020 and would go on to win two Super Bowls in his five years with the franchise. Though his tenure started strong, his overall production and use slowly dwindled, particularly as Isiah Pacheco broke out. He has not played any games this year, though that was at least partially to do with his starting the season on the NFI/Reserve list for post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclical vomiting syndrome.
We'll likely get more insight into the decision here soon, but if not, we'll surely learn more during Monday Night Football, when the Saints travel to take on the Green Bay Packers.