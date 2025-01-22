Amari Cooper Had Humble Quote On Role in Bills' Offense During Super Bowl Pursuit
The Buffalo Bills' midseason acquisition of Amari Cooper was expected to provide a significant boost to the offense. So far, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver hasn't played a huge part in the team's first two playoff victories.
Cooper caught just two passes for eight yards during the victory against the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round. In the divisional round, Cooper didn't make a catch and was targeted by quarterback Josh Allen only once.
His lack of usage doesn't seem to bother him, however. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cooper was asked about his limited involvement in the offense, and he had a humble response, indicating that winning is his ultimate goal.
"I'm very satisfied. I've never been this far in the playoffs. Obviously, every receiver wants to have 10, 20 catches a game, but that's not always how the cookie crumbles and it's not always the most beneficial thing for the team... Winning is obviously way more important and there's many ways to win. We're getting a job done, so absolutely no complaints from me, because that's all I truly want," said Cooper. "I've had it every other way and haven't really reached the pinnacle of the sport how I would've liked."
This season's playoff run with the Bills is Cooper's fifth time in the NFL postseason. He's never reached the Super Bowl, and prior to this year, had never even made it as far as a conference championship.
After having topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last six seasons, Cooper's role has diminished dramatically since arriving in Buffalo, but he made clear he's not concerned about that if it means competing for the Lombardi Trophy.