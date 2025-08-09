Ambulance Takes Lions Safety Morice Norris Off of Field After Hit in Preseason Game
During Friday night's Lions vs. Falcons preseason game, Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head, via Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.
The Lions and Falcons players then held hands on the field while they let the clock run down. A sweet scene of camaraderie after such a terrifying moment. The league ended up calling off the game in the fourth quarter with 6:19 left.
Norris laid on the field after the play, causing the cart and medical staff to come out to attend to him. Players from both teams took a knee.
After Norris was loaded into the ambulance on the backboard, the Lions players met around the 50-yard line while coach Dan Campbell spoke to his team.
The Lions broadcast noted that Norris was seen blinking his eyes as he was lifted into the ambulance, via The Detroit News' Richard Silva.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.