Lions-Falcons Preseason Game Suspended After Morice Norris Was Taken Away in Ambulance

Players from both teams held hands in a circle mid-field to show support to Norris.

Lions and Falcons players held hands in a circle after Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance.
The NFL suspended the Lions–Falcons game in the fourth quarter with 6:19 left after Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance. Norris was hit in the head during a play, causing medical staff to attend to him. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the Lions posted.

As Norris laid on the field, players from both teams took a knee to show support to their fellow football player. Once Norris left in the ambulance, the Lions first huddled near the 50-yard line while their coach Dan Campbell spoke to them.

The Falcons forfeited a snap once the game started up again. The Atlanta players then joined the Lions on the middle of the field and joined hands with one another. The two teams formed a circle while the clock ran down. This went on for minutes before the league officially called the game.

It was a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between the two teams after such a scary moment.

Some moments are just bigger than the game. Everyone's hoping Norris is O.K.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

