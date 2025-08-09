Lions-Falcons Preseason Game Suspended After Morice Norris Was Taken Away in Ambulance
The NFL suspended the Lions–Falcons game in the fourth quarter with 6:19 left after Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance. Norris was hit in the head during a play, causing medical staff to attend to him. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the Lions posted.
As Norris laid on the field, players from both teams took a knee to show support to their fellow football player. Once Norris left in the ambulance, the Lions first huddled near the 50-yard line while their coach Dan Campbell spoke to them.
The Falcons forfeited a snap once the game started up again. The Atlanta players then joined the Lions on the middle of the field and joined hands with one another. The two teams formed a circle while the clock ran down. This went on for minutes before the league officially called the game.
It was a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between the two teams after such a scary moment.
Some moments are just bigger than the game. Everyone's hoping Norris is O.K.