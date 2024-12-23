Amon-Ra St. Brown Recalls 'Horror Movie' Ahead of Lions-49ers NFC Championship Rematch
Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn't forgotten how the Detroit Lions' past season ended, just shy of the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
The Lions fell in the NFC championship game in San Francisco as the 49ers came from behind to win 34-31 and advance to the Super Bowl where they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. An improbable 51-yard reception which tipped off the facemask of Lions' defensive back Kindle Vildor into the hands of Brandon Aiyuk helped spark San Francisco's 17-point halftime deficit.
Now, in the midst of an incredible, albeit injury riddled season, the Lions have a shot to get back at the 49ers in San Francisco on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 17.
St. Brown, who has 101 catches for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns this year, described the NFC championship loss before the upcoming rematch in the Bay.
"For me personally, I want to win," St. Brown told reporters via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I remember that feeling walking off the field last year and it didn't feel good so going in there we obviously all want to win. ... Each player that was here last year knows the feeling that we had and we want to go in there and hopefully come out with a dub."
When asked how last year's NFC championship game stacked up, St. Brown understandably mentioned the loss was a difficult pill to swallow.
"I would say that game was probably up there with the worst L's that I've had in my life, in my football career," St. Brown said. "Just the way everything played out was just like a horror movie. But we're back in a new year and we have a chance to redeem ourselves so I think we're pretty excited."
The Lions won't see the 49ers in the playoffs again this season as San Francisco was officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But Detroit still gets their shot at revenge as they head back to Levi's Stadium for 'Monday Night Football' on Dec. 30.