Andrew Whitworth Recalls Exact Moment He Knew Matthew Stafford Was a ‘Legend’
Matthew Stafford has produced plenty of incredible highlights throughout his career, from his dummy spike that won the Detroit Lions an absolute thriller in 2013, to lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
But there’s one play that sticks out in the mind of future Hall of Famer Andrew Whitworth’s mind as the moment he realized he was playing alongside a legend.
As Whitworth recounted on a recent episode of his podcast Fitz & Whit, the play came on a Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals in December ahead of the team’s Super Bowl run.
While Whitworth was blocking, Stafford launched a ball deep to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Despite being focused on containing the Cardinals’ pass rush, Whitworth heard Stafford congratulate himself, saying “F----- dime!” just as he released the ball.
The throw was, in fact, a dime, as Stafford hit Jefferson in stride for a touchdown to take the lead.
Rams head coach Sean McVay also remembered the play—not surprising for him, but still—and said it was one of the greatest throws he’d ever seen his quarterback make.
Indeed, watching the play back, it appears that you can see Whitworth look back at Stafford mid-play, possibly in reaction to his exclamation of excellence. It’s basically the quarterback equivalent of Steph Curry turning his back to a shot while it’s still in the air.
While Stafford’s relationship with the Rams appeared potentially strained earlier in the offseason, both sides were able to meet in the middle and agree to new terms on a deal that will keep the QB in Los Angeles for a few more years, with more highlights undoubtedly to come.