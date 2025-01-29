Andy Reid Had Very Andy Reid Answer to Question About Chiefs Getting Calls From Refs
The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to try to make NFL history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. In the meantime, head coach Andy Reid made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, during which host Pat McAfee asked him about the narrative that the Chiefs have been beneficiaries of some questionable decisions from officials.
McAfee joked that Reid would be meeting with the refs on Wednesday night ahead of Super Bowl LIX, to which Reid snickered before briefly addressing the narrative.
"Yeah, right," said Reid while chuckling. "Listen, I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff."
McAfee noted that complaints from NFL fans have been loud, but likened the Chiefs to the New England Patriots' dynasty that received similar criticism during the height of their success. Reid was a good sport about it, but clearly didn't want to get into that conversation.
The narrative surrounding Kansas City and the officials has persisted for much of the season, and it hasn't waned throughout the Chiefs' playoff run. Reid and his team are paying it no mind, not letting the outside noise distract them as they look to etch their name into NFL lore.