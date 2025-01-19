NFL Ref Explains Controversial Penalties Benefitting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs were the beneficiaries of some questionable decisions from the officiating crew during their 23–14 divisional-round win over the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Referee Clay Martin spoke to reporters during the postgame pool report, at which point he fielded questions about some of the more controversial calls. In particular, Martin was asked about a pair of roughing the passer calls that seemed to unjustly benefit Patrick Mahomes.
When asked about a roughing call against Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Martin explained the thought process behind the 15-yard penalty.
"I had forcible contact to the face mask area so I went with roughing the passer on that play," Martin said.
Here's a look at the play:
He was then asked about a play in which two Texans defenders attempted to bring Mahomes down while he was running with the ball. On the play, Mahomes attempted to scramble with the ball and he eventually slid to avoid contact, albeit extremely late. The two Houston defenders made more contact with each other than they did Mahomes, yet a 15-yard penalty was still called on Henry To'oTo'o.
"So, he slid, obviously, and when he slides, he is considered defenseless. The onus is on the defender. I had forcible contact there to the hairline, to the helmet," Martin explained.
Here's a look at that play:
It can certainly be argued that in both instances, a flag was not warranted. Ultimately, however, Mahomes and the Chiefs got the calls they were after.