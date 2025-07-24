SI

Andy Reid Had Big Compliment for 'Svelte' Travis Kelce After Impressive Start to Camp

All eyes are on Kelce as he enters his age-36 season.

Liam McKeone

Travis Kelce will enter his age-36 season in 2025.
Travis Kelce will enter his age-36 season in 2025. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have witnessed a decline in production from perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce over the last two seasons and it is a matter of some concern. Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, remains instrumental to the Chiefs' offense but posted career-low numbers in 2024 in total yards and yards per reception. His hands remain steady but the Kansas City star is no longer a threat to take it to the house at any given moment.

Head coach Andy Reid is quite encouraged by what he's seen this summer from Kelce, though. He spoke to the media on Thursday after a few days of Chiefs practice and paid a big compliment to the "svelte" Kelce.

"He's svelte right now," Reid said, per reporter Charles Goldman. "He looks like he's 20. He's doing a great job. He's in great shape. You can see he's been working out. You saw him yesterday on the long run where he had the burst. He's worked hard to get to this spot."

Looking a decade younger is indeed high praise from Reid. How it translates to regular-season play will be known in September. But for now Chiefs fans can enjoy the optimism coming out of the early days of camp if anything.

