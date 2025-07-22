Andy Reid Addresses Travis Kelce Possibly Playing in Final Season of His NFL Career
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to work Tuesday as they held their first practice of training camp. While the AFC power will be looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive season, this year's camp has some extra intrigue as it could possibly be the last one for their legendary tight end, Travis Kelce.
The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer is in the final year of the two-year deal he signed in May of 2024. He struggled a bit to live up to his high standards last year as he had a career-low 823 receiving yards and had a rough showing in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After Tuesday's practice session, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the possibility of this being the last hurrah for Kelce.
"He's phenomenal," Reid said. "He's been great for this organization. I've watched him grow as a player and as a man. We haven't talked about last years. You hope he plays forever, but that doesn't happen for any of us. Whenever he decides to hang it up, he's built a great legacy. If he decides this is it, that's it, and if not, more power to him."
Kelce, who is entering his 13th year in the NFL, has 1,004 career catches for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. He also has three Super Bowl rings.
The Chiefs open the 2025 season on the road against the Chargers in a Sunday night game on Sept. 5.