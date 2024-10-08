SI

Andy Reid Had Brilliant Line About Why Travis Kelce's Cool Lateral Wasn't Risky at All

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce made this look way too easy.
The Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten on the season with a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. The two-time defending champs are now 5-0 and can enjoy their bye week before traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII rematch in Week 7.

One of the best moments of their win over the Saints came in the second quarter when the Chiefs got tricky on offense. Travis Kelce (who had 70 yards receiving on the night) caught a pass over the middle from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-22. After running a few steps with the ball, Kelce fired a perfect lateral to running back Samaje Perine who took off down the sideline and almost got the first down, which they went for and got on the next play.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a brilliant answer about that play when asked at halftime by ESPN's Lisa Salters if it was a designed play or not:

"We do it every day in practice," Reid said, while refusing to give the name of the play.

Some might think that Kelce just pulled that off on his own but it sure looked perfectly planned for a third-and-long play, with Perine being in a good spot to catch the lateral. Reid loves trick plays and we'll take him at his word that they work on that every day, which made it look so easy when it was needed.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

