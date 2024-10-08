Andy Reid Had Brilliant Line About Why Travis Kelce's Cool Lateral Wasn't Risky at All
The Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten on the season with a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. The two-time defending champs are now 5-0 and can enjoy their bye week before traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII rematch in Week 7.
One of the best moments of their win over the Saints came in the second quarter when the Chiefs got tricky on offense. Travis Kelce (who had 70 yards receiving on the night) caught a pass over the middle from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-22. After running a few steps with the ball, Kelce fired a perfect lateral to running back Samaje Perine who took off down the sideline and almost got the first down, which they went for and got on the next play.
Check this out:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a brilliant answer about that play when asked at halftime by ESPN's Lisa Salters if it was a designed play or not:
"We do it every day in practice," Reid said, while refusing to give the name of the play.
Some might think that Kelce just pulled that off on his own but it sure looked perfectly planned for a third-and-long play, with Perine being in a good spot to catch the lateral. Reid loves trick plays and we'll take him at his word that they work on that every day, which made it look so easy when it was needed.