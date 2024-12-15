SI

Andy Reid Gives Cautiously Optimistic Update on Patrick Mahomes After Ankle Injury

The star quarterback exited the Chiefs' win over the Browns early with an ankle injury.

Liam McKeone

Mahomes hurt his ankle against the Browns
Mahomes hurt his ankle against the Browns / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns, 21–7. But the win came at great cost.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to exit the win in the fourth quarter after getting twisted up in a nasty-looking tackle by several Browns defenders. He limped off the field and looked to be in some pain after the final whistle.

Speaking to media after the game, head coach Andy Reid gave a cautiously optimistic update on Mahomes. The QB's ankle is not broken, but it is sore. Furthermore, Mahomes could've returned if need be.

It is far from good news, per se, for Kansas City. Any injury to the franchise player is worrisome. But it is good that the Chiefs believe it is not the worst-case scenario right off the bat.

Kansas City is 13-1 on the year after the win, and play two games in the next 10 days. If Mahomes can't go, the Chiefs have Carson Wentz next up on the depth chart.

