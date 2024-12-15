Patrick Mahomes Looked to Be In a Lot of Pain Walking Off Field After Chiefs’ Win
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, but may have lost in the process.
Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave Kansas City's 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns after suffering an ankle injury. Midway through the fourth quarter, Mahomes attempted to convert a fourth-and-short when he was hit high and low, resulting in him being bent backward.
He left the game and didn't return, with Carson Wentz replacing him under center.
As time ticked off the clock, Mahomes walked across the field to shake hands with the Browns, and appeared to be in visible pain while moving gingerly.
Mahomes was able to get off the field on his own, and later walked out of the locker room under his own power, but ended up riding a cart from there, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.
Mahomes and the Chiefs improved to 13-1 with the victory, but the celebration will be muted as the team figures out the extent of its superstar quarterback's injury. The Chiefs host the Houston Texans next week and Mahomes's health could go a long way to determining how that matchup goes.
On Sunday, the three-time All-Pro completed 19 of 38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas City's offense continued to sputter.