Andy Reid Had Perfect One-Liner About Chiefs’ Issue With Fatigue
For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs enter Week 12 with their playoff hopes up in the air.
Through 10 games, Kansas City is 5–5. The Chiefs have four fewer wins than the first-place Broncos and are one game behind the Jaguars, who hold the AFC’s final wild-card spot and beat Kansas City 31–28 back in early October. Of the 989 teams in the Super Bowl era to start 5-5 or worse through 10 games, just 9% went on to make the postseason, and only one won the Super Bowl—the 2001 Patriots.
There’s plenty of work to be done.
A storyline that has followed the Chiefs throughout their 2025 campaign is one of fatigue. Kansas City has made the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, and has played into late January and early February every year since a loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship in January 2019.
Is the franchise’s dynastic run finally wearing on the Chiefs?
“I’m really tired of these press conferences, yeah,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid jokingly said in a press conference Wednesday.
The reporter also asked if playing an extra five weeks in the postseason for much of the last decade puts too much extra tape out there that is actually working against the Chiefs’ efforts this season.
“I don’t think so,” Reid said. “There’s enough changeover in today’s world that keeps it fresh. I think we’re O.K. there.”
Even with the slow start, the Chiefs are still having a decent year offensively. Kansas City ranks seventh in total yards per game (364.2) and fifth in passing yards per game (248.9). The biggest difference from 2025 and ‘24 is one-possession games: Kansas City was 11–0 in those tight contests last year but is 0–5 this season.
Reid and the Chiefs will try to change that trend Sunday when they host the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.