Andy Reid Had Perfect Joke on Disciplining Travis Kelce After Viral Sideline Outbursts
The playoff perennial Chiefs have run into their fair share of obstacles this year, including a slow 0-2 start to their 2025 season. They’re looking to get back to winning ways on Monday Night Football in a road matchup against the Jaguars, though some of their ghosts from recent history may come back to haunt them tonight.
One notable incident from this past season involved Travis Kelce and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who got into a heated sideline exchange during their Week 3 win over the Giants.
That viral moment was brought up again during a pre-taped interview on Monday night in which ESPN analyst Jason Kelce asked Reid how he gets his players to respect him year in and year out.
"Listen, we've got good guys, first of all," Reid said. "You know how it is with the personalities on the team, you want the guys to bring those out. If you've got robots out there, you're never going to get the best out of them. If you want to get the best out of them, the way they do that is they shine.
"Each guy shines his own shine. And some of them shine a little brighter," Reid added with a smile, grabbing Travis's arm.
Jason then shared a personal anecdote about his and Travis's dad, Papa Kelce, telling their teachers at school that they have full authority "to hit this kid if he gets out of line."
"Just want to let you know, from Papa Kelce, you do have authority... " Jason half-jokingly told Reid, offering some advice on tough love discipline to keep Travis in check.
"That's exactly what you told me at the draft," Reid quipped back.
Reid and Kelce memorably had their first viral sideline moment in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers, when the Chiefs tight end got up in his coach's face during an offensive drive that resulted in a fumble.
It seems like those sideline scuffles are in the rearview mirror, now, with both player and coach clearly holding a great deal of love and respect for each other after 13 years together in Kansas City.