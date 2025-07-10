Andy Reid's One-Liner to Xavier Worthy Hints at Chiefs' Offensive Plan in 2025
Chiefs football is almost back. So, too, is the deep ball, according to coach Andy Reid.
When the NFL season gets underway this September, the Chiefs will be looking to settle some scores after getting blown out in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles. An offseason removed from their foiled three-peat dreams, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have every intention of returning to their spot on the pedestal. To do so, they may dust off an offensive scheme they haven't heavily used since the Tyreek Hill trade: the deep ball.
Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy joined the Up & Adams Show this week and spoke to Kay Adams about how Kansas City's offense could look different this year.
When Adams asked Worthy if the deep ball was going to be a big part of the offense in Week 1, Worthy relayed a simple message he got from Coach Reid.
"Coach Reid told us... when you get back, get your hamstrings ready," Worthy said.
Worthy is poised for a breakout second season on the Chiefs alongside star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has reportedly been recovering well from a right knee injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2024 season.
That season, the Chiefs ranked second to last in the league in pass completions that traveled downfield 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage (12). They also ranked near the bottom of the league in total pass plays of 20 yards or more with 42, which was sixth-lowest.
Now equipped with a nearly fully healthy pass-catching corps and a retooled offensive line, Mahomes may feel more comfortable slinging it downfield this fall. Chances seem pretty high that Worthy, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash in scouting combine history, will be on the receiving end of a few of those moonshots.