Chiefs' Andy Reid Shares Positive Rashee Rice Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

Rice suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Brigid Kennedy

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Sep 29, 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Sep 29, 2024. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, whose 2024 season ended prematurely after a knee injury in Week 4, is expected to return to action come training camp in late July, head coach Andy Reid said Thursday, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Reid also noted that offensive tackle Josh Simmons, the team's 2025 first-round draft pick, should be ready to go at that point as well, according to Sweeney. Simmons has been recovering from a torn patellar tendon he sustained during his final season at Ohio State.

Rice has been a full participant at OTAs and minicamp, so training camp is the next step in his recovery. In his 2023 debut, during which he played 16 games, the SMU product recorded a fabulous 938 yards and seven touchdowns. And in 2024, he still had two touchdowns (plus 288 receiving yards) across just four games played, so it stands to reason that, come the fall, he'll be a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet again.

Off the field, Rice is also dealing with charges related to a 2024 hit-and-run. Disciplinary action from the NFL is still a possibility, but it is believed the league will wait for the case/related proceedings to conclude before deciding one way or the other.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

