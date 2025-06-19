Chiefs' Andy Reid Shares Positive Rashee Rice Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, whose 2024 season ended prematurely after a knee injury in Week 4, is expected to return to action come training camp in late July, head coach Andy Reid said Thursday, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.
Reid also noted that offensive tackle Josh Simmons, the team's 2025 first-round draft pick, should be ready to go at that point as well, according to Sweeney. Simmons has been recovering from a torn patellar tendon he sustained during his final season at Ohio State.
Rice has been a full participant at OTAs and minicamp, so training camp is the next step in his recovery. In his 2023 debut, during which he played 16 games, the SMU product recorded a fabulous 938 yards and seven touchdowns. And in 2024, he still had two touchdowns (plus 288 receiving yards) across just four games played, so it stands to reason that, come the fall, he'll be a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet again.
Off the field, Rice is also dealing with charges related to a 2024 hit-and-run. Disciplinary action from the NFL is still a possibility, but it is believed the league will wait for the case/related proceedings to conclude before deciding one way or the other.