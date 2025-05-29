Andy Reid Had Reporters Laughing With Reaction to Chiefs' Challenging 2025 Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled the AFC in recent years, but they will be tested once again in 2025 thanks to their brutal schedule.
From beginning the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, to playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the Chiefs have a packed schedule.
Though the Chiefs are tied for the 11th hardest strength of schedule, they tied the record for the most primetime games in one season with seven. The Chiefs are well adjusted to playing long seasons and in the spotlight, but the amount of primetime games keeps them from having a consistent schedule week to week.
When asked about the schedule during OTAs this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid cracked reporters up by saying, "It's quite a tour."
Otherwise, Reid dismissed the difficulties of the schedule, noting that the team will have to be ready to go whatever the circumstances.
"You're playing all the teams," Reid said. "It doesn't matter where you're playing them, you've got to play these guys. They're doing the same thing we're doing and playing on the same days we are so we gotta get ourselves ready and go. You've only got so many weeks you can play and you wanna make sure you take advantage of that. I don't get caught up in it all that. Whenever and whatever goes, we go."
The Chiefs did go through an especially tough part of their schedule toward the end of last season when they played three games in a span of 11 days, with two of those games coming against playoff teams. After regularly playing in close games during the season, the Chiefs played arguably their best football during that stretch to go 3-0 and gain momentum going into the postseason.
With their quarterback and coach, the Chiefs have proven that they can handle any circumstance, even if their schedule ahead is far from easy.