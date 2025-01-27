Andy Reid, Taylor Swift’s Sweet Moment After Chiefs’ AFC Title Win Loved by Fans
Red and yellow confetti littered the sky at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to earn a spot in the Super Bowl, their fifth appearance in the big game in the last six years.
As to be expected after a conference title victory, the scenes at Arrowhead were jubilant as much as they were chaotic as reporters, cameramen and players’ families flocked to the field following the final whistle.
Amid the frenzy, Taylor Swift was seen happily celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl berth with Travis Kelce in what could be the veteran tight end’s final career postseason run. But she also took a moment away from her beau to congratulate another man of the hour: Andy Reid, who had just secured his 28th playoff victory and is three away from tying Bill Belichick for most ever for an NFL head coach.
Cameras caught Swift and Reid sharing a sweet hug on the field:
During their embrace, Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy had a hilarious reaction to seeing Swift up close, seemingly stunned that the Eras Tour pop star was “taller than me.” Reid playfully swatted Worthy while still hugging Swift.
Fans thought the moment was just too special: