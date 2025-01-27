SI

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Were Over the Moon Celebrating Chiefs' AFC Title Win

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFLonCBS
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions once again and one win away from completing the first three-peat in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in yet another nail-biting AFC championship thriller that saw the defending Super Bowl champs come out on top—as they have for the last several years. Mahomes is now 4-0 against Allen in the postseason and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Though Travis Kelce had a quiet night with just two catches for 19 yards, he did throw a selfless block to pave the way for Mahomes's pivotal rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Kelce linked up with girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field as red and yellow confetti flew through the air.

Is this an NFL playoff game or an Eras Tour concert? It's difficult to tell.

In any case, Kelce and Swift were all smiles as they made their way through the crowd:

Too sweet.

Next stop: New Orleans. Congrats to the Chiefs, and congrats to one of the world's biggest power couples.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL