Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Were Over the Moon Celebrating Chiefs' AFC Title Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions once again and one win away from completing the first three-peat in NFL history.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in yet another nail-biting AFC championship thriller that saw the defending Super Bowl champs come out on top—as they have for the last several years. Mahomes is now 4-0 against Allen in the postseason and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Though Travis Kelce had a quiet night with just two catches for 19 yards, he did throw a selfless block to pave the way for Mahomes's pivotal rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Kelce linked up with girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field as red and yellow confetti flew through the air.
Is this an NFL playoff game or an Eras Tour concert? It's difficult to tell.
In any case, Kelce and Swift were all smiles as they made their way through the crowd:
Too sweet.
Next stop: New Orleans. Congrats to the Chiefs, and congrats to one of the world's biggest power couples.