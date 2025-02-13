Travis Kelce Ripped By Fans for His 'Unacceptable' Move in Super Bowl
In this story:
Travis Kelce's season ended with one of his worst games of the year. Now the Chiefs and their fans are left to wonder if that was the final game of his legendary career.
While the star tight end takes some time to figure out his NFL future, some rough moments from his performance against the Eagles are being broken down by fans on social media.
The latest play shows Kelce not doing anything at all while Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a first down. While a flag was thrown on the play, it sure seemed like Kelce should have done something to help his quarterback.
This was a rough look for Kelce:
Fans tore into him:
More From Around the NFL
Published