Andy Reid Jokes About What Story He’ll Tell at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Wedding
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves a great love story as much as the rest of us.
Reid recently opened up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship ahead of the new NFL season on Kansas City sports radio's 96.5 The Fan with Fescoe and Dusty. The Chiefs coach revealed his favorite Swift album—rather fittingly, Red—and also brushed off critics' concerns that Kelce and Swift's high-profile relationship is a distraction to the team.
Like a proud dad, Reid spoke glowingly of the way the two superstars have dealt with the rising fame and popularity in the past few years. Reid was then asked what story about Kelce he would tell at a hypothetical Kelce-Swift wedding.
"Well there are a few I can't tell," Reid said, with a laugh.
"No, there are a lot of great stories," continued Reid. "He's done so many good things, all the things he's done off the field that people don't know about, just helping people out. He's got a big heart that way."
Wonder if there'll be corndogs served at the wedding.