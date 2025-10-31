Another Member of Bengals’ Struggling Defense Requests Trade Ahead of NFL Deadline
The third Bengals defensive player in the past few weeks has requested a trade ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. On Thursday, Cincinnati defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson requested to either be traded or released, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.
Jackson’s request likely stems from him barely playing so far this season. He’s been scratched from six of the Bengals’ first eight games, and he’s only competed in six defensive snaps. Last season during his rookie campaign, Jackson notched 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Last week, linebacker Logan Wilson requested a trade from the team. Then, this week, defensive tackle Mike Pennel was released after reaching a non-injury settlement with the team. The Chiefs ended up signing him. It’s becoming a trend for Bengals defensive players to want to leave the team.
The Bengals’ defense is definitely struggling this season as the team is 3-5. Cincinnati has allowed the third-most passing yards (2,106) and yards per pass attempt (7.8), and has allowed the second-most touchdowns scored against them (19). They also have the fourth-fewest sacks (11) through eight weeks.
The Bengals could potentially lose another star defensive player if Trey Hendrickson ends up being traded before the deadline. The defensive end was involved in intense offseason contract talks that led him to holding out for months before agreeing to a re-worked contract that still sets him up to be a free agent this offseason. He has now popped up as a popular trade option ahead of the deadline.