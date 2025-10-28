Trey Hendrickson Trade Destinations: Four Landing Spots For Bengals DE at NFL Trade Deadline
The Bengals and star defensive end Trey Hendrickson have been in some kind of contract standoff for what feels like a year. The All-Pro racked up 35 sacks over the past two seasons and wants to be paid like a top-flight pass rusher. Given how things currently stand, it wouldn't be shocking if he was shipped out before the NFL's November 4 trade deadline.
After the defensive end demanded a trade, followed by a protracted holdout, the Bengals and Hendrickson agreed to a re-worked contract on August 25. The team added $14 million to his deal, giving him a $30 million salary for the 2025 season and he'll be a free agent after the campaign is over.
Logic dictates that if Cincinnati had Hendrickson in its plans, the team would have already worked out a long-term deal with him. With only a few months left in his contract and the Bengals struggling at 3–5, it would be best for the franchise to recoup some value for its star defender before he likely departs in the offseason.
Several teams could use Hendrickson, who hasn't missed a beat this year. He's dealing with a mild hip injury, but boasts four sacks in seven games so far. He's still among the NFL's best pass rushers. Pro Football Focus assigned him an overall grade of 82.9 and a pass-rushing grade of 90.0 on the season.
What follows is a look at four teams that could use Hendrickson and are bold enough to work out a deal to acquire him. As far as the money left on Hendrickson's contract, we're assuming a team without the cap space would rework his deal into a longer-term contract.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are all-in on their chase of the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Despite the departure of both coordinators from last year's 15–2 team, Detroit is 5–2 and looks like a favorite in the NFC. One area that could be juiced is the team's pass rush.
Despite the return of Adian Hutchinson, who has six sacks already, the Lions' pass rush hasn't been as ferocious as predicted. Their pressure rate (23.6%) ranks ninth in the NFL, and they're seventh in sacks (23), 13 behind the first-place Denver Broncos. The pass rush isn't terrible, but adding one of the NFL's best pass rushers could dial things up even more. Hutchinson and Hendrickson would be the top pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Detroit also has the cap space to make it happen.
Philadelphia Eagles
You want bold? How about the defending champions raiding the Bengals for Hendrickson in an attempt to go back-to-back? Eagles general managers Howie Roseman is crazy enough to do it too.
After the defensive front was a strength in 2024, Philly has taken a step back this season. The Eagles currently rank 19th in sacks (16), 16th in pressures (58) and 17th in pressure rate (19.0%). No one on the team has more than three sacks, while Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo are both on injured reserve. Philadelphia is 6–2 but has room for improvement.
It would take a hefty deal to land Hendrickson, but Roseman always seems to get the guys he wants. This would be a big swing, but it fits his style.
Indianapolis Colts
Hendrickson and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are close from the latter's years spent at the same position in Cincinnati. Anarumo helped turn Hendrickson from a nice player into a star during their four years together.
The Colts' pass rush has been solid this season, as they rank fifth in sacks (23) and fifth in pressure rate (26.9%). That said, it has been a team effort, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner leads the team with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Edge rushers Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis each have three sacks, while former first-round pick Laiatu Latu has 2.5.
PFF ranks Latu as the NFL's eighth-best edge rusher, and his sack numbers would almost assuredly be bolstered by adding a star across from him. Hendrickson could wreck things with a return to Anarumo's defense, and he'd be worth locking up for the next few years. The Colts have looked incredible at 7-1, and adding Hendrickson could turn them into a legit Super Bowl favorite.
San Francisco 49ers
This fit seems really obvious. Nick Bosa is out for the year after tearing the ACL in his right knee. It's not shocking that the 49ers are tied for 30th in the NFL with only nine sacks on the season. They are also dead last in pressures (31) and pressure rate (10.5%). Incredibly, San Francisco is 5–3 despite a litany of key injuries.
If the 49ers weren't in the thick of the NFC playoff race, I'd say this was a ludicrous proposition, but they look to be fully capable of making a big run this year. That said, they're missing a pass rush. Rookie Mykel Williams has only one sack and four tackles for loss on the season. Veteran Bryce Huff has done what he can, leading the team with his four sacks and six tackles for loss, but San Francisco needs more.
The 49ers don't have many seasons left with Christian McCaffrey at his peak and guys like George Kittle and Trent Williams playing at an elite level. They should go all-in over the next few years. Adding Hendrickson and juicing their pass rush would be the surest way to do so immediately.