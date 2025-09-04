Anthony Richardson's Agent Met With Colts to Discuss Possible Trade
Anthony Richardson's third season with the Colts will begin on the bench. The former top-five pick lost a training camp quarterback battle to free agent signing Daniel Jones, and his future in Indianapolis has never been murkier. The front office's stance remains that they still believe in Richardson and want to keep him around, but the decision to start Jones instead is at odds with that stance.
At this point even an uninformed observer would agree that a trade may be best for both sides. Richardson's agent Deiric Jackson suggested that could be the path forward after his client was passed over, and on Thursday ESPN reported he took things a step further in that direction.
Per Jeremy Fowler, Jackson met with GM Chris Ballard in person last week to discuss the events of the summer and the topic of a trade was brought up.
"Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson -- who publicly questioned trust in the Colts to our Stephen Holder after Richardson lost the QB battle to Jones -- met in person last week with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to clear the air," Fowler reported. "Jackson called the meeting "very constructive," and just a chance for sides to "let feelings be known." Though a trade was not requested, the topic was broached in this meeting. Ballard reinforced that Indy has no plans to trade Richardson and still believes in the quarterback."
It is not a surprising stance for the Colts to take given their significant investment in Richardson. But as long as they continue to not play him, it is hard to buy the messaging that the team firmly believes he is part of the future.
For now, the job is Jones's. But if Indy really does believe in Richardson, a short leash feels like a strong possibility.