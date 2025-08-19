Anthony Richardson's Agent Sends Strong Message to Colts After Daniel Jones Decision
The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising, and perhaps even premature, decision to name Daniel Jones as the Week 1 starting quarterback, selecting the former Giants and Vikings veteran over former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson.
With Richardson destined for clipboard duty, or so it would seem, his agent spoke with ESPN's Stephen Holder and had a strong message in response to the decision from the organization.
Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, didn't demand a trade out of Indianapolis for his client, but he made clear that he's anticipating a significant conversation with the front office.
"We have a lot to discuss," Jackson said. "Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now. Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."
Jackson spoke highly of Richardson's potential and ability to make big plays at any moment.
"When they needed a big play last year, whose hands did they put the ball in? Anthony's," Jackson said.
After the organization announced its plans at the position, Richardson addressed the media and said he respects the decision from head coach Shane Steichen. He vowed to continue to work hard and continue to grow as a player.
Richardson, after all, only recently turned 23 years old. He's younger than a lot of quarterbacks who were drafted in the years after him, and was always considered to be a project coming out of the draft. His potential, due to his ridiculous arm strength and dual-threat capabilities, was sky high, and the Colts struggled to help him unlock it.